Nathan Bfc Machin 🔴⚪️🇦🇹 RT @TransferChanger: West Brom are keen on signing Callum Robinson on loan from Sheffield United. (Via: Expressandstar) 12 minutes ago

90 Minutes Football News West #Brom keen on Callum Robinson loan Sheffield United forward Callum Robinson is a loan target -… https://t.co/2Ww0At9Bol 42 minutes ago

Transferchanger West Brom are keen on signing Callum Robinson on loan from Sheffield United. (Via: Expressandstar) 43 minutes ago

Jack Wharton RT @JosephMasi_Star: Story here on Albion plotting a loan move for Sheffield United's Callum Robinson: https://t.co/cejV4pqtxL #wba 50 minutes ago

SuFCNews2019 West Brom keen on Callum Robinson loan https://t.co/Ab5tg45SKH https://t.co/u1sGYdQKKS 53 minutes ago

james RT @MAF79: Callum Robinson on the radar? https://t.co/3I1JXZzrpD #GlobalSearch #wba 54 minutes ago