Madal Lal, Sulakshana Naik to be Cricket Advisory Committee members

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Former Cricketers Madan Lal and Sulakshana Madhukar Naik have been selected to the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to interview candidates for the national selection panel.
