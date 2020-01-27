Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Six Nations 2020: Eddie Jones warns England of curse of World Cup finalists

BBC Sport Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Eddie Jones warns his England players of the curse of the World Cup finalists as they prepare for their Six Nations opener against France in Paris.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Six Nations: Scotland in profile

Six Nations: Scotland in profile 00:43

 A look at the Scotland team ahead of the 2020 Six Nations, as they look to improve on a disappointing showing at the World Cup.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Six Nations: Italy in profile [Video]Six Nations: Italy in profile

A look at the Italy team ahead of the 2020 Six Nations, as they look to avoid a fifth consecutive wooden spoon.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Six Nations: Wales in profile [Video]Six Nations: Wales in profile

A look at the Wales team ahead of the 2020 Six Nations, as the champions adjust to life without Warren Gatland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Eddie Jones springs surprise with new-look England Six Nations squad

10 players from last autumn's World Cup group have been left out with the injured Billy Vunipola among them
Independent

Ireland coach Andy Farrell expecting ‘galvanised’ England in Six Nations as Eddie Jones compares Saracens fiasco to family fights

Ireland coach Andy Farrell believes Eddie Jones will use Saracens’ Gallagher Premiership relegation to galvanise England. Premiership Rugby announced last...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Wales Online

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.