Centre signs peace accord with Bodo group

FuckRW RT @thewire_in: Soon after the agreement was signed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it would usher in a new dawn of peace, harmony and t… 2 minutes ago kmannan52 RT @thewire_in: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also signed the pact as one of the witnesses. Soon after the agreement was signed,… 8 minutes ago The Wire Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also signed the pact as one of the witnesses. Soon after the agreement was… https://t.co/CPT2YwL0JG 12 minutes ago Varun Singh Bhati RT @TOIIndiaNews: Centre signs tripartite peace accord with Bodo representatives https://t.co/civbnVcS6U 19 minutes ago The Wire Soon after the agreement was signed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it would usher in a new dawn of peace, harmo… https://t.co/Ai970sFxvf 20 minutes ago TOI India Centre signs tripartite peace accord with Bodo representatives https://t.co/civbnVcS6U 27 minutes ago V. Seetha Ramaiah Centre signs 'historic' Bodo peace accord, Amit Shah says 'golden future awaits Assam' https://t.co/sXYOU2jkME 3 hours ago IndiaTomorrow.net RT @IndiaTomorrow_: Centre Signs Tripartite Peace Accord with Bodo Militants; Anxiety among Non-Bodos https://t.co/9AlwKmeGqw 4 hours ago