Oilers' Kassian revels in calm as NHL braces for renewal of Battle of Alberta

CBC.ca Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Fresh off a two-game suspension for pummelling Calgary forward Matthew Tkachuk, all eyes are on Edmonton's Zack Kassian in the renewed Battle of Alberta as the two teams prepare to play twice this week.
