Mark Wood shine as England thrash South Africa by 191 runs in fourth Test

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Sandton [South Africa], Jan 27 (ANI): Mark Wood's heroics handed England a massive 191-run victory over South Africa on day four of the fourth Test here on Monday.
News video: Ben Stokes given fine for abusing fan

 England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after admitting he swore at a fan. It occurred when he was dismissed during the fourth Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Mark Wood casts aside concerns over injury and age with fine performance in fourth Test

For the second time in a week, Wood offered runs, wickets and catches to put England in a commanding lead in the fourth Test
Independent

England beat South Africa by 191 runs in fourth Test to take a 3-1 series win

England wrapped up the series against South Africa with a convincing 191-run win in Johannesburg. Joe Root’s side clinched the series 3-1 having lost the first...
talkSPORT

