Hertha Berlin sign Tousart, loan midfielder back to Lyon Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Hertha Berlin have completed a move for Lucas Tousart, with the midfielder immediately heading back to Lyon on loan. The 22-year-old has joined the Bundesliga club for a reported €24million for what a Hertha statement described as “the long term”. “I can identify very well with the ambitions of Hertha BSC,” said Tousart, who will continue […]



The post Hertha Berlin sign Tousart, loan midfielder back to Lyon appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Hertha close to signing Lyon midfielder Hertha Berlin are not in an ideal position this season. The Bundesliga outfit is currently sitting in 14th place, with just two points more than Werder, who are...

SoccerNews.com 5 days ago



Lyon confirm sale of Granit Xhaka alternative to Hertha Berlin Granit Xhaka's future at the Emirates seemed uncertain after an incident with fans saw him stripped of the captaincy, with Hertha Berlin heavily linked with the...

Football.london 2 days ago





Tweets about this