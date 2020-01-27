Global  

Hertha Berlin sign Tousart, loan midfielder back to Lyon

SoccerNews.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Hertha Berlin have completed a move for Lucas Tousart, with the midfielder immediately heading back to Lyon on loan. The 22-year-old has joined the Bundesliga club for a reported €24million for what a Hertha statement described as “the long term”. “I can identify very well with the ambitions of Hertha BSC,” said Tousart, who will continue […]

The post Hertha Berlin sign Tousart, loan midfielder back to Lyon appeared first on Soccer News.
