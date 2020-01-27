Global  

Kobe Bryant death: Petition to change NBA logo to honor Lakers legend has over 300K signatures

CBS Sports Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
People have even created mock-ups of a logo honoring Bryant
News video: NBA Teams Honor Kobe Bryant to Start Their Games

NBA Teams Honor Kobe Bryant to Start Their Games 01:21

 NBA Teams Honor Kobe Bryant to Start Their Games NBA games were played in the aftermath of Kobe Bryant's death on Sunday, but not without every team paying tribute to the Lakers legend. The games that tipped off following the tragedy all began with a moment of silence. Teams across the league all...

'NBA 2K20' Players Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant While Gaming [Video]'NBA 2K20' Players Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant While Gaming

The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant didn’t just affect sports fans but gamers as well. "NBA 2K20," a popular basketball game, paid tribute to Bryant with a banner acknowledging his death in the game...

Sixers General Manager Elton Brand To Address Media Following Tragic Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant [Video]Sixers General Manager Elton Brand To Address Media Following Tragic Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

Dan Koob reports.

WATCH: Nick Kyrgios wears Lakers jersey ahead of Rafael Nadal clash as tribute to Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant's death has got the sporting world mourning. The American basketball legend died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in California, US. His teenage...
DNA

Kobe Bryant death: Tom Brady, Mark Cuban, more from the sports world react to Lakers legend's passing

Bryant, 41, retired from basketball after the 2016 season, his 20th in the NBA -- all spent with the Lakers
CBS Sports


lukejc81

RT @CBSSportsNBA: Petition to change NBA logo to honor Kobe Bryant has over 300,000 signatures

ShuckiDuck42

Players and fans push for change to honor Lakers legend, petition has more than 300,000 signatures

CBSSportsNBA

Petition to change NBA logo to honor Kobe Bryant has over 300,000 signatures

chelsTVFox29

RT @wsvn: Hundreds of thousands of basketball fans are calling on the NBA to update its logo to honor Kobe Bryant following the basketball…

jonlindsay999

Jon Lindsay That's love https://t.co/1m61mfblGf via https://t.co/qgNWnT16cv 18 minutes ago

king_simek

Yes they should change it

_lemonwaterpapi

RT @TotalProSports: Let's make this happen, NBA!

TonyTowels151

Players and fans push for change to honor Lakers legend, petition has more than 300,000 signatures

