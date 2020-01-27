Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Royal Rumble 2020 Results – WWE AL An

FOX Sports Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Royal Rumble 2020 Results – WWE AL AnRoyal Rumble 2020 Results – WWE AL An
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance? [Video]WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance?

Royal Rumble, headlined by the annual 30-man and 30-woman over-the-top-rope matches, starts WWE down the road to WrestleMania this Sunday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 06:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WWE Royal Rumble results: Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair win Rumble matches

Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair are heading to WrestleMania after winning the Royal Rumble matches.
ESPN Also reported by •FOX SportsDenver Post

Edge makes in-ring return at Royal Rumble and ‘signs new lucrative WWE deal’

Edge competed in a WWE ring for the first time in nine years at the Royal Rumble on Sunday. The Rated R Superstar was forced to retire in 2011 due to a serious...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.