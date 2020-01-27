Royal Rumble 2020 Results – WWE AL An

Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair are heading to WrestleMania after winning the Royal Rumble matches.

Edge makes in-ring return at Royal Rumble and ‘signs new lucrative WWE deal’ Edge competed in a WWE ring for the first time in nine years at the Royal Rumble on Sunday. The Rated R Superstar was forced to retire in 2011 due to a serious...

talkSPORT 17 hours ago



