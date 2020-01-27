Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

FA Cup 5th round draw: Man Utd, Man City both to face lower league clubs

Team Talk Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Manchester United and Manchester City have both been drawn away to lower league clubs in the next round of the FA Cup

The post FA Cup 5th round draw: Man Utd, Man City both to face lower league clubs appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Pep Guardiola: Fulham's red card helped us out

Pep Guardiola: Fulham's red card helped us out 00:52

 Pep Guardiola admits his side were given a helping hand by the early red card in City's game against Fulham. City beat Fulham 4-0 in the FA Cup fourth round.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Guardiola relaxed by prospect of Liverpool breaking City's points record [Video]Guardiola relaxed by prospect of Liverpool breaking City's points record

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was relaxed about the prospect of Liverpool’s irresistible form this season taking them beyond City’s record 100-point Premier League total, set as they won..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Premier League round-up: 10-man Arsenal snatch late draw at Stamford Bridge [Video]Premier League round-up: 10-man Arsenal snatch late draw at Stamford Bridge

A look at the round of Premier League fixtures as Man United are humbled at home by Burnley and Arsenal get a late draw at Chelsea.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The FA Cup 5th round draw in full as Cardiff City drawn against Sheffield Utd and Chelsea vs Liverpool on the cards

The FA Cup 5th round draw in full as Cardiff City drawn against Sheffield Utd and Chelsea vs Liverpool on the cardsThe Bluebirds drew the Blades, but will have to beat Reading in their fourth-round replay first
Wales Online

Challenge Cup: Yorkshire Men's League side Bentley drawn to Leigh Miners in cup

BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Yorkshire Men's League side Bentley have been paired with Leigh Miners Rangers in the Challenge Cup third-round...
BBC Local News Also reported by •BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

abbahtafida2557

Abbahtafida2557 RT @SkySportsNews: 🦉 Sheffield Wednesday v Man City 🔵 🔵 Chelsea v Shrewsbury/Liverpool 👀 The #FACup fifth round draw has been made 👇 2 seconds ago

liverpoolnews26

liverpoolnews2019 Here is the draw for the FA Cup fifth round https://t.co/x6woV38FSi https://t.co/AbvIRnKLEE 13 seconds ago

joywinvaz

Joy 🔰 RT @ManUtd: #MUFC 👉 🎩 The #EmiratesFACup fifth-round draw will take place at around 19:20 GMT tonight, and the Reds will be ball no.1️⃣. h… 31 seconds ago

ballymenaacadem

Ballymena Academy BA 1stXV have been drawn away to Down High in The Danske Bank Schools Cup 4th Round. To be played Saturday 8th Febr… https://t.co/xkReE0g8tX 34 seconds ago

liverpool8maka

ま か@PL 優勝します。ちなみにCL優勝は6回目です。 RT @BBCMOTD: Who's going to take a step closer to lifting the #FACup like Gary? 👀 It's time for the fifth-round draw on The One Show on @B… 50 seconds ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News FA Cup 5th round draw: Man Utd, Man City both to face lower league clubs - https://t.co/FmFVS5H7tD #ManCity 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/QknZph2UOD 56 seconds ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Man City draw Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup 5th round https://t.co/yko9PXzmun 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.