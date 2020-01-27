Global  

FA Cup fifth round draw: Liverpool or Shrewsbury face trip to Chelsea, Manchester United to face Northampton or Derby

talkSPORT Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The FA Cup fifth round draw has taken place with 22 teams still in with a shout of winning football’s grandest and oldest competition this season. League One Shrewsbury have been handed a dream trip to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round if they can find a way past Premier League leaders Liverpool. The Shrews […]
News video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: everyone had the right attitude

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: everyone had the right attitude 00:28

 Manchester United breezed into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 6-0 battering of Tranmere. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the result is 'spot on' and that the players had the right attitude going into the game.

