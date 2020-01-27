Arizona Diamondbacks close to Starling Marte trade with Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

The Diamondbacks are on the verge of acquiring Starling Marte from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

