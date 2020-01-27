Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Arizona Diamondbacks close to Starling Marte trade with Pittsburgh Pirates

azcentral.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The Diamondbacks are on the verge of acquiring Starling Marte from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

azcsports

azcentral sports RT @azcentral: Arizona Diamondbacks close to Starling Marte trade with Pittsburgh Pirates https://t.co/AK6ALoahhR 5 minutes ago

azcentral

azcentral Arizona Diamondbacks close to Starling Marte trade with Pittsburgh Pirates https://t.co/AK6ALoahhR 23 minutes ago

chris_coppola

Chris Coppola BREAKING: Arizona Diamondbacks close to Starling Marte trade with Pittsburgh Pirates https://t.co/DD707J6vHO via @azcentral 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.