Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign quarterback Zach Collaros to 2-year extension

CBC.ca Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Zach Collaros will play for Winnipeg for another two years, after the Blue Bombers signed a contract extension with the Grey Cup-winning quarterback. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Triple H sends custom title to CFL Grey Cup champions the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Triple H sends custom title to CFL Grey Cup champions the Winnipeg Blue BombersTriple H has sent a custom championship and offered his congratulations on social media to 2020 CFL Grey Cup champions the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

rolinyk

Yankees RT @CBCManitoba: Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign quarterback Zach Collaros to 2-year extension https://t.co/P90wtEzx9z 13 minutes ago

CFL_News

CFL News Bombers sign QB Collaros to extension https://t.co/WxXwDmcvf1 #CFL #Bombers via @TSN_Sports 1 hour ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign quarterback Zach Collaros to 2-year extension https://t.co/5a9tvryatT https://t.co/jtrj2ittmH 2 hours ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign quarterback Zach Collaros to 2-year extension https://t.co/mksTxGbdV2 https://t.co/GXB7SYbee8 2 hours ago

therealnesss18

ryan RT @SportsCentre: JUST IN: #GreyCup champion #BlueBombers sign veteran quarterback Zach Collaros to a two-year contract extension MORE: ht… 3 hours ago

mtltimesnews

Montrealtimes Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign quarterback Zach Collaros to 2-year extension | CBC News https://t.co/jVVKwQp8CX 3 hours ago

CBCManitoba

CBC Manitoba Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign quarterback Zach Collaros to 2-year extension https://t.co/P90wtEzx9z 3 hours ago

CSesak

Cindy Sesak Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign quarterback Zach Collaros to 2-year extension https://t.co/JGzfyzP369 https://t.co/Sq7jeAhdyD 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.