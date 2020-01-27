Global  

West Brom to host Oxford or Newcastle

Express and Star Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Albion will host either Oxford or Newcastle in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Bruce upset at 'ridiculous' errors [Video]Bruce upset at 'ridiculous' errors

Steve Bruce is relieved to still be in the FA Cup hat as he lets rips into his Newcastle team after their goalless stalemate with Oxford United.

FA Cup RESULTS: Bilic returns to haunt West Ham, Southampton force replay with Tottenham, Newcastle blank at home to Oxford

Slaven Bilic returned to pile more misery on his former club West Ham as ten-man West Brom knocked the Hammers out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory at the London...
