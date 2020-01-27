Global  

West Ham transfer target Tomas Soucek expected in London for medical

Daily Star Monday, 27 January 2020
West Ham transfer target Tomas Soucek expected in London for medicalWest Ham hope to complete two incoming transfers before the deadline with Slavia Prague's Tomas Soucek close
Chelsea set to be West Ham to Fernandes? [Video]Chelsea set to be West Ham to Fernandes?

The Transfer Show reveals why West Ham target Gedson Fernandes could now end up being signed by their Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:46


Recent related news from verified sources

West Ham transfer target Abdoulaye Toure responds to speculation

West Ham transfer target Abdoulaye Toure responds to speculationNantes midfielder Abdoulaye Toure has given his thoughts on the ongoing transfer links to West Ham
Daily Star

West Ham contact Spurs over Kyle Walker-Peters amid Tomas Soucek transfer talks

West Ham contact Spurs over Kyle Walker-Peters amid Tomas Soucek transfer talksWest Ham had glaring weaknesses in their squad exposed in their FA Cup loss to West Brom and David Moyes has demanded transfers as the window fast approaches...
Daily Star

