Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal: Eddie Nketiah scored on his first Gunners start in a year to set up a tie at Portsmouth

Recent related news from verified sources Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal: Gunners claim narrow win to move into FA Cup fifth round Arsenal edge past Bournemouth to set up an FA Cup fifth-round tie at League One Portsmouth.

BBC News 1 week ago



Young guns shine as Arsenal move into FA Cup fifth round Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah gave a glimpse of their potential as the youngsters fired their side into the FA Cup fifth round with a 2-1 win…

Japan Today 1 week ago





