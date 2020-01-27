You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Arsenal's homegrown stars fire Mikel Arteta's men into FA Cup fifth round BOURNEMOUTH 1 ARSENAL 2: Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah strike before Sam Surridge's late consolation

Daily Star 2 hours ago





Tweets about this Cherries Addict Video: Sam Surridge bags consolation goal for Bournemouth vs Arsenal | CaughtOffside https://t.co/nQ8fnhjEgK 29 minutes ago