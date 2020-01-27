Global  

ESPN will show Kobe Bryant's last Lakers game tonight

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 January 2020
In a performance that was as fitting as it was epic, Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 101-96 victory over the Utah Jazz.
 Kobe Bryant Reportedly Killed in Helicopter Crash According to TMZ, the NBA legend died in the crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. He was 41 years old. There were at least four people involved in the crash. TMZ reports that a fire broke out in the private helicopter. Bryant was an 18–time...

Las Vegas fans paying tribute to Kobe Bryant [Video]Las Vegas fans paying tribute to Kobe Bryant

Las Vegas fans paying tribute to Kobe Bryant tonight at the Eclipse theatre as the Vegas-based Lakers fan club hosts a watch party and tribute.

LA Lakers To Play First Time Tonight Since Kobe Bryant Died [Video]LA Lakers To Play First Time Tonight Since Kobe Bryant Died

The LA Lakers will play for the first time tonight since a helicopter crash killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, Frank Vascellaro reports (0:36). WCCO 4 News at 5 – January 31, 2020

Kobe Bryant Honored at First Lakers Game Since His Death: All the Details and Photos From Inside

Tonight is the night to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant. On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers returned to the Staples Center for their first basketball...
LeBron James Back to Work After Kobe's Death, Hardcore Workout at Lakers Facility

LeBron James is back to doing what Kobe Bryant would probably want him to do -- putting in work at the Lakers practice facility to gear up for his big game on...
