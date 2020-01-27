ESPN will show Kobe Bryant's last Lakers game tonight

Tonight is the night to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant. On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers returned to the Staples Center for their first basketball...

LeBron James Back to Work After Kobe's Death, Hardcore Workout at Lakers Facility LeBron James is back to doing what Kobe Bryant would probably want him to do -- putting in work at the Lakers practice facility to gear up for his big game on...

TMZ.com 2 days ago Also reported by • USATODAY.com

