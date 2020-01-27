Global  

'She was the future': WNBA stars saw themselves in Gigi Bryant's own hoop dreams

ESPN Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
In WNBA players, Gigi Bryant saw what she hoped to be. In her, the players saw who they once were, and the future of their sport through her eyes.
She had next: Gigi Bryant, 13, was going to carry on a basketball legacy

Her name was Gianna Maria Onore Bryant. The world, now and forever, knows her as Gigi. Her dad, Kobe Bryant, called her Mambacita. He was Mamba, of course, and...
CBC.ca

Kobe Bryant Filed Trademark for GiGi's Nickname 'Mambacita'

Kobe Bryant had already made plans for his daughter, Gianna -- AKA GiGi -- to follow in his legendary footsteps by filing to trademark her very own hoops...
TMZ.com


