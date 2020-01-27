Global  

Clippers game postponed in wake of Bryant death

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers scheduled for Tuesday at Staples Center has been postponed following the death of Kobe Bryant, the NBA said on Monday.
News video: 'NBA 2K20' Players Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant While Gaming

'NBA 2K20' Players Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant While Gaming 00:32

 The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant didn’t just affect sports fans but gamers as well. "NBA 2K20," a popular basketball game, paid tribute to Bryant with a banner acknowledging his death in the game. According to Business Insider, gamers are taking it a step further with their own personal...

Reactions To Kobe Bryant's Death At The Pepsi Center [Video]Reactions To Kobe Bryant's Death At The Pepsi Center

Ryan Greene was at the Pepsi Center for the Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets game, when news of Kobe Bryant's death broke. See the immediate reactions from players, and hear how it affected them..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:58Published


NBA Postpones Lakers Vs. Clippers Game Following Kobe Bryant's Death

The NBA has announced that they are postponing upcoming the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers game following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. The game...
Just Jared

NBA Postpones Lakers Vs. Clippers Game Due to Kobe Bryant Death

The NBA has officially postponed Tuesday night's Lakers vs. Clippers game at Staples Center in L.A. out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is reeling...
TMZ.com

