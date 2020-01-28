Global  

Mikel Arteta delivers update for Arsenal fans on Dani Ceballos

The Sport Review Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta has remained quiet on speculation that Dani Ceballos wants to end his loan spell with Arsenal and return to Real Madrid. Ceballos has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury picked up back in November but he is now ready to return to action for the north London side. The 23-year-old […]

The post Mikel Arteta delivers update for Arsenal fans on Dani Ceballos appeared first on The Sport Review.
