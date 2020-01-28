Global  

NBA-Lakers-Clippers game postponed in wake of Bryant death

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers scheduled for Tuesday at Staples Center has been postponed following the death of Kobe Bryant, the NBA said on Monday.
News video: Pilot Of Kobe Bryant Chopper Asked For Special Permission To Fly In Fog

Pilot Of Kobe Bryant Chopper Asked For Special Permission To Fly In Fog 02:18

 The helicopter carry Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other eople crashed in foggy conditions on Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. CBS2's Christina Fan has more on the early stages of the investigation.

