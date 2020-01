*Los Angeles:* Tiger Woods was on the course and in contention when news began to spread that his former training partner Kobe Bryant had died. The mood at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in Southern California Sunday quickly turned somber according to Rich Lerner, who was commenting for US television. "Eerily quiet on ...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources San Diego fans react to Kobe Bryant's death Fans called the Ben and Woods show. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:48Published 17 hours ago 'Excuse me?' - Woods told Kobe news Tiger Woods cannot comprehend what he has just heard after caddie Joe LaCava informs him of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant following his final round at Torrrey Pines. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:41Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Woods stunned to learn of Kobe Bryant’s death SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods has heard just about everything from playing before the biggest crowds in golf, and he tends to ignore it. Most puzzling was what...

Seattle Times 2 days ago



Tiger Woods Learns of Kobe Bryant's Death Minutes After Golf Tournament, Reacts Live on Air Tiger Woods found out about Kobe Bryant‘s death immediately after competing in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday (January 26). Almost...

Just Jared 2 days ago





Tweets about this