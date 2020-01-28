Global  

Brooks, Tar Heels beat rival Wolfpack on road 75-65

FOX Sports Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Garrison Brooks had 25 points and 11 rebounds to help North Carolina beat rival North Carolina State 75-65
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Garrison Brooks had 25 points and 11 rebounds to help North Carolina beat rival North Carolina State 75-65 on Monday night. Leaky Black...
