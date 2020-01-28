Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The best moments from Super Bowl LIV Opening Night

FOX Sports Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The best moments from Super Bowl LIV Opening NightSuper Bowl week is officially here! Check out the very best of what went down on Monday's Opening Night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Super Bowl Media Night Underway At Marlins Park

Super Bowl Media Night Underway At Marlins Park 01:41

 CBS4's Mike Cugno caught up with fans in attendance.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato Releases New Single After 2020 Grammys [Video]Demi Lovato Releases New Single After 2020 Grammys

Demi Lovato Releases New Single After 2020 Grammys Lovato performed "Anyone" at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The single, written days before her overdose in July 2018, was released following the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:17Published

Fans Enjoy Super Bowl Live At Bayfront Park [Video]Fans Enjoy Super Bowl Live At Bayfront Park

Dave Warren reports the 49ers and the Chiefs will take part in the Super Bowl Opening Night event tonight at Marlins Park.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kansas City Chiefs best podium moments from Super Bowl LIV Opening Night

Kansas City Chiefs best podium moments from Super Bowl LIV Opening NightListen what all the Kansas City Chiefs stars and Andy Reid have to say about the team's first Super Bowl match up in the last half century.
FOX Sports Also reported by •bizjournals

Super Bowl LIV Opening Night: Live updates from Chiefs, 49ers in Miami

As Super Bowl LIV festivities begin with Opening Night in Miami, follow along as the Chiefs and 49ers meet with the media before the big game.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ESPNcbs4.com

Tweets about this

RonBohning

Ron Bohning The best moments from Super Bowl LIV Opening Night https://t.co/UmWmBwsTZQ #nfl https://t.co/eUgUp4yqE6 32 minutes ago

CSNews2019

NFL News Super Bowl 2020 Opening Night: Weirdest questions, funniest answers, best moments from... - National Football Leagu… https://t.co/HRX6n6YCuP 3 hours ago

ZionDood

Zion Grassl RT @Meevil: Hey! New video! I go over the 14 best (and worst) gaming moments from 2019, including Keanu Reeves at E3, Anthem, Google Stad… 4 hours ago

gnganinja

Mark Williamson I remember hearing about Kobe at 13 Kid from Philly going straight to the NBA? Took Brandy to prom? What? Ok I'm… https://t.co/qcSOUV9ruh 7 hours ago

Meevil

Liam Richardson Hey! New video! I go over the 14 best (and worst) gaming moments from 2019, including Keanu Reeves at E3, Anthem,… https://t.co/E2pEfuni6m 9 hours ago

Justegarde

Justin Fassino @kcander44 Someone at some point is going to do a super cut of the best moments from all three films (let’s be hone… https://t.co/ZBRsKgFL9I 21 hours ago

FrobanSaloon

Froban Super 17 was a rushed throwback where the best moments came from the plight of Android 18, and the Shadow Dragon Sa… https://t.co/Xdhobnl7OW 2 days ago

abby_super

Abby Rose This is one of the best podcasts I’ve ever listened to - very honest human moments and short stories from Muslim vo… https://t.co/l4zEQFggrp 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.