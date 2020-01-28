Global  

Kansas City Chiefs best podium moments from Super Bowl LIV Opening Night

FOX Sports Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Kansas City Chiefs best podium moments from Super Bowl LIV Opening NightListen what all the Kansas City Chiefs stars and Andy Reid have to say about the team's first Super Bowl match up in the last half century.
News video: Miami-bound Chiefs depart Arrowhead Stadium

Miami-bound Chiefs depart Arrowhead Stadium 05:31

 The Kansas City Chiefs departed Arrowhead Stadium Sunday morning, heading to Kansas City International Airport to catch a flight to Miami for Super Bowl LIV.

Reporter dresses as 'Punt Pass Kick' Andy Reid at Super Bowl media night [Video]Reporter dresses as 'Punt Pass Kick' Andy Reid at Super Bowl media night

A Dallas reporter wore a 1971 L.A. Rams uniform to Super Bowl media night Monday like the one worn by Andy Reid in 1971.

Super Bowl Opening Night A Smash Hit With Players, Fans & Media [Video]Super Bowl Opening Night A Smash Hit With Players, Fans & Media

CBS4's Mike Cugno caught up with some of the pros ahead of the Big Game.

San Francisco 49ers best podium moments from Super Bowl LIV Opening Night

San Francisco 49ers best podium moments from Super Bowl LIV Opening NightListen to the best moments from the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl Opening Night just six days before their clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl...
The best moments from Super Bowl LIV Opening Night

The best moments from Super Bowl LIV Opening NightSuper Bowl week is officially here! Check out the very best of what went down on Monday's Opening Night.
