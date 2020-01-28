Global  

Love’s big first half lifts Cavaliers past Pistons 115-110

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Love scored all 20 of his points in the first half, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 115-110 on Monday night to snap a seven-game losing streak. Love, an Olympic teammate of Kobe Bryant’s who played college basketball in Los Angeles at UCLA, made six 3-pointers before halftime. It […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Love's big first half lifts Cavaliers past Pistons 115-100

Love's big first half lifts Cavaliers past Pistons 115-100Kevin Love scored all 20 of his points in the first half, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 115-110 on Monday night.
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

Roland scores 26 to lead Northeastern past Drexel 85-52

BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Roland had 26 points as Northeastern routed Drexel 85-52 on Thursday night. Bolden Brace had 17 points for Northeastern (11-9, 5-3...
Seattle Times

