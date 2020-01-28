Love’s big first half lifts Cavaliers past Pistons 115-110

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Love scored all 20 of his points in the first half, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 115-110 on Monday night to snap a seven-game losing streak. Love, an Olympic teammate of Kobe Bryant's who played college basketball in Los Angeles at UCLA, made six 3-pointers before halftime. It […]


