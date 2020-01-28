Global  

Washington Post places reporter on leave after Bryant tweet

Japan Today Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The Washington Post has placed a political reporter on administrative leave after she tweeted a link to a story about rape allegations against NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who…
News video: Washington Post Reporter Suspended After Kobe Bryant Tweets

Washington Post Reporter Suspended After Kobe Bryant Tweets 00:30

 A Washington Post reporter has been suspended over controversial tweets.

Washington Post places reporter on leave after Bryant tweet

The Complicated Legacy Of Kobe Bryant

NPR's Noel King talks to USA Today sports columnist Christine Brennan and Washington Post sports columnist Kevin Blackistone about the complicated legacy of NBA...
NPR Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

