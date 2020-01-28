The Breaking News Headlines Sofia Kenin is first through to Australian Open semifinals https://t.co/aTFjWoLGre https://t.co/q06phD27i2 6 minutes ago

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Sofia Kenin is first through to Australian Open semifinals https://t.co/OO4aJKZaz9 https://t.co/bmAvbIZBON 31 minutes ago

matthew calkin RT @SweeneyPaddy9: Ash Barty through to the #AusOpen semi finals for the first time with a 7-6, 6-2 win over Petra Kvitova. Sets up a dat… 36 minutes ago

ari7.com Sofia Kenin is first through to Australian Open semifinals https://t.co/eBZ6aK625s close Video Fox News Flash… https://t.co/GORACYqxTc 36 minutes ago

Julie-Anne Adams RT @theagesport: Ash Barty is through to the semi-finals of the #ausopen! A match-up with Sofia Kenin awaits. She is the first Aussie to ma… 46 minutes ago

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Sofia Kenin is first through to Australian Open semifinals | Fox News https://t.co/5rhbXnVo8j 56 minutes ago

Matt Johnson Ash Barty, welcome to new ground. She survived Petra Kvitova's powerful onslaught in a marathon first set, steamro… https://t.co/oG8unQLFrW 1 hour ago