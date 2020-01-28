Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sofia Kenin is first through to Australian Open semifinals

FOX Sports Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Sofia Kenin is first through to Australian Open semifinalsSofia Kenin's breakthrough run at Grand Slam tournament has continued to the semifinals at the Australian Open
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sofia Kenin is first through to Australian Open semifinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Sofia Kenin’s breakthrough run at Grand Slam tournament has continued to the semifinals at the Australian Open. The 21-year-old...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsUSATODAY.comCBC.caReutersBBC NewsThe AgeBBC Sport

Gauff falls to Kenin, who joins Kvitova in quarters

Coco Gauff's impressive run in Melbourne came to an end with a 7-6 (5), 3-6, 0-6 loss to 14th-seeded Sofia Kenin on Sunday. Kenin joins Petra Kvitova in the...
ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Sofia Kenin is first through to Australian Open semifinals https://t.co/aTFjWoLGre https://t.co/q06phD27i2 6 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Sofia Kenin is first through to Australian Open semifinals https://t.co/OO4aJKZaz9 https://t.co/bmAvbIZBON 31 minutes ago

CalkinMatthew

matthew calkin RT @SweeneyPaddy9: Ash Barty through to the #AusOpen semi finals for the first time with a 7-6, 6-2 win over Petra Kvitova. Sets up a dat… 36 minutes ago

ari7com

ari7.com Sofia Kenin is first through to Australian Open semifinals https://t.co/eBZ6aK625s close Video Fox News Flash… https://t.co/GORACYqxTc 36 minutes ago

Bunba

Julie-Anne Adams RT @theagesport: Ash Barty is through to the semi-finals of the #ausopen! A match-up with Sofia Kenin awaits. She is the first Aussie to ma… 46 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Sofia Kenin is first through to Australian Open semifinals | Fox News https://t.co/5rhbXnVo8j 56 minutes ago

matte_johnson

Matt Johnson Ash Barty, welcome to new ground. She survived Petra Kvitova's powerful onslaught in a marathon first set, steamro… https://t.co/oG8unQLFrW 1 hour ago

nic_savage1

Nic Savage With two consecutive aces, Ash Barty is through to her first Australian Open semi final, where she’ll face No. 14 s… https://t.co/G8FobXzIwv 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.