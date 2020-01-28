Global  

LeBron: Kobe's legacy becomes my responsibility

ESPN Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
LeBron James says he will take on Kobe Bryant's legacy as his own responsibility in the wake of the death of the Lakers great in a helicopter crash.
News video: LeBron James Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Kobe Bryant

LeBron James Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Kobe Bryant 01:20

 LeBron James Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Kobe Bryant On Jan. 27, LeBron James took to Instagram to speak publicly about his friend and mentor, Kobe Bryant, for the first time since his death. Bryant died on Jan. 26 along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash. In his...

LeBron James Pens Emotional Goodbye To Kobe, I Promise To Continue Your Legacy

LeBron James says he can't stop crying over the death of his great friend Kobe Bryant ... saying in an emotional goodbye letter, "I’m heartbroken and...
TMZ.com Also reported by •E! OnlineBBC Sport

Colin Cowherd: LeBron will be able to carry on the Lakers' legacy — He is 'uniquely built for this'

Colin Cowherd: LeBron will be able to carry on the Lakers' legacy — He is 'uniquely built for this'With Kobe Bryant's tragic death, LeBron James took to Instagram to give his praise and promise to continue his legacy. Hear why Colin Cowherd has 100% faith in...
FOX Sports

