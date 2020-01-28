Global  

Rafael Nadals ends Nick Kyrgios feud with win at Australian Open

Mid-Day Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Rafael Nadals ends Nick Kyrgios feud with win at Australian Open*Melbourne:* Rafael Nadal won a grudge match with Nick Kyrgios to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals and keep the heat on Roger Federer's record for Grand Slam titles on Monday.

The World No. 1 labelled "super salty" by Kyrgios after he criticised the Australian's behaviour last year, fought off a furious challenge to go...
