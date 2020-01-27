The moment Pat Riley knew Kobe Bryant was special: Heat coach Erik Spoelstra shares his Mamba memories

1 week ago < > Embed Credit: Rumble - Published 'Kobe means greatness:' Giannis Antetokoumpo shares memories of Kobe Bryant 00:29 Kobe Bryant is being remembered by fans all over the world, and across the NBA, after tragically dying in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo shared some of his memories of Kobe Bryant, including his influence in Giannis playing basketball and getting to know him.