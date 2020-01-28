DeForest Buckner on his road to Super Bowl: ‘I had to sacrifice a lot…to be where I wanted to be’ Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

San Francisco 49ers defensive end DeForest Buckner gave a message to coaches and kids about the sacrifice required to play football at the highest level. San Francisco 49ers defensive end DeForest Buckner gave a message to coaches and kids about the sacrifice required to play football at the highest level. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this