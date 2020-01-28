Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rasmus Sandin's 1st career goal powers Maple Leafs past Predators

CBC.ca Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
William Nylander, Zach Hyman and Rasmus Sandin each scored and had an assist to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Nashville Predators 5-2 Monday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Connor McDavid torches Morgan Rielly for goal-of-the-year candidate [Video]Connor McDavid torches Morgan Rielly for goal-of-the-year candidate

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid blows by Morgan Rielly and puts the puck past Michael Hutchinson to give Edmonton the 6-3 lead over the Maple Leafs. The goal was McDavid's first career goal in..

Credit: NHL     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nylander scores in fourth straight, Leafs beat Predators 5-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — William Nylander, Zach Hyman and Rasmus Sandin each scored and had an assist to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Nashville...
Seattle Times

Nylander scores in fourth straight, Leafs beat Predators 5-2

Nylander scores in fourth straight, Leafs beat Predators 5-2William Nylander, Zach Hyman and Rasmus Sandin each scored and had an assist to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Nashville Predators 5-2
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PatCancilla

Sports Fan 🏒🏀⚾️ RT @StatsCentre: Rasmus Sandin's 1st career NHL tally tonight holds up as the difference in a 5-2 victory over the Predators. With it, he b… 7 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Rasmus Sandin’s 1st career goal powers Maple Leafs past Predators https://t.co/rPVVJJYhG0 https://t.co/aqZUz5A3Wm 38 minutes ago

Malmstroem4

Malmis RT @LeafsPR: Rasmus Sandin's second period goal is the first of his NHL career. #LeafsForever 46 minutes ago

Nickbarden

Nick Barden Be-Leaf Episode 50: - Rasmus Sandin scores first career NHL goal - Frederik Andersen looks to be back in his rhyth… https://t.co/bZCsuJioqL 57 minutes ago

mattace35

Matthew Balzer RT @JoshTessler_: Rasmus Sandin's first career NHL goal 🎥 - @TSN_Sports #LeafsForever https://t.co/6fCqcvUFCt 2 hours ago

wboricua98

wboricua98 RT @Sportsnet: First career NHL goal for Rasmus Sandin! 🚨 #IceSurfing https://t.co/jF1WQ5Gk9S 2 hours ago

canadarefugee

Canadian Refugees Rasmus Sandin's 1st career goal powers Maple Leafs past Predators https://t.co/lDkQkRpTW5 2 hours ago

kevin_mcgran

Kevin McGran RT @StarSports: Just in from @kevin_mcgran: The @MapleLeafs took the early lead against the Predators, played a possession game without giv… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.