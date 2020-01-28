Global  

Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan's unbeaten double century rescues Mumbai in HP

Mid-Day Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
*Dharamsala (HP):* In-form Sarfaraz Khan rescued Mumbai with an unbeaten double century, powering the visitors to a comfortable 372 for five after a top-order collapse on the opening day of their Group B Ranji Trophy game against Himachal Pradesh, here on Monday. The 22-year-old Sarfaraz, who had hit an unbeaten triple-hundred in...
