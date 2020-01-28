Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan's unbeaten double century rescues Mumbai in HP

Typos & strokes https://t.co/onCzVExdtQ Shared by Indian Express android app. Click here to download https://t.co/eljqcQYSTU 2 minutes ago Nihal Koshie RT @IExpressSports: #SarfarazKhan #RanjiTrophy A dangal against adversity Son of a cricket-crazy father, whose dream is to see his kids p… 3 minutes ago Thalapathi'an😎 RT @BCCIdomestic: DOUBLE HUNDRED: There's no stopping Sarfaraz Khan! 👏👏 He has now crossed the 200-run mark in two successive innings in t… 7 minutes ago Sportstar #RanjiTrophy: India fast bowler Umesh Yadav and fellow seamer Aditya Thakare have brought Vidarbha back into the ma… https://t.co/6XSfL2T8vy 11 minutes ago Pupil Of Poli-Sci Sarfaraz Khan: A dangal against adversity https://t.co/1qTZrM0jtU via @IndianExpress 46 minutes ago SportsCafe Mumbai in safe hands! Sarfaraz Khan was in same mood to score double ton again.💪💪 Check out the full story:… https://t.co/xi4A83psRK 1 hour ago Gokulnath RT @lionsdenkxip: From 16/3 to 372/5! 👏 #SarfarazKhan walked in when his team was in dire straits, and he bailed them out by scoring a dou… 1 hour ago Prof. Manish Thakur Sarfaraz Khan: A dangal against adversity | Sports News,The Indian Express https://t.co/589Ld5x0DV 2 hours ago