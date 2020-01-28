Global  

Australian Open: Ashleigh Barty beats Petra Kvitova to reach semi-finals

BBC Sport Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Top seed Ashleigh Barty beats Petra Kvitova to reach the Australian Open semi-finals, where she will face American Sofia Kenin.
News video: Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open

Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open 00:49

 15-year-old Coco Gauff Beats Defending 2019 Australian Open Champ Naomi Osaka

Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open [Video]Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open

Delray Beach-native Coco Gauff has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. It was the second upset with hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open [Video]Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open

World number one Ashleigh Barty says she's well prepared ahead of her home Australian Open after her "special" victory in Adelaide last week.

Australian Open: Ashleigh Barty beats Elena Rybakina to reach fourth round

Ashleigh Barty overcomes a jittery start to defeat in-form Elena Rybakina 6-3 6-1 and reach the Australian Open fourth round.
BBC Sport

Sport24.co.za | Barty primed for Melbourne QF 'battle' with Kvitova

Top seed and home hope Ashleigh Barty is steeling herself for "a battle" against Petra Kvitova in the Australian Open quarter-finals.
News24 Also reported by •Reuters

