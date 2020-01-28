Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Sporting CP head coach Silas could not confirm if Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes played his last match for the Portuguese club on Monday. Linked to United this month and during the previous transfer window, Fernandes remains in Lisbon despite the ongoing speculation and captained Sporting in their 1-0 win over Maritimo. With United and […]



The post Sporting coach not sure if Man Utd target Bruno Fernandes will stay or leave appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

