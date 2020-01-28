Global  

Gordon gets 50, Rockets top Jazz 126-117 minus Harden, Russ

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Eric Gordon scored a career-high 50 points to lead the short-handed Houston Rockets to a 126-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night despite playing without James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Danuel House Jr. added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Austin Rivers also had 21 points as Houston […]
