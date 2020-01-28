Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Surf's down! Mostert deal forbids catching waves

ESPN Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert grew up surfing in his hometown of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, but he told ESPN on Monday that his new three-year, $8.7 million contract prohibits him from "extraordinary sports" such as surfing.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheSportsGuy212

Unconquered Seminole. Surf's down! Mostert deal forbids catching waves https://t.co/vhYBi4cgSZ 1 hour ago

stevenamcqueen

steven mcqueen Surf's down! Mostert deal forbids catching waves - via @ESPN App https://t.co/sys4wWuUtL 1 hour ago

JFowlerESPN

Jeremy Fowler Surf’s down! Raheem Mostert says his deal forbids catching waves, but a Super Bowl run makes ditching the surfing h… https://t.co/zYxjiMjdVm 3 hours ago

HOTHUMMUS

GWIII Surf's down! Mostert deal forbids catching waves https://t.co/tSQlJ1YuTL 4 hours ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Surf's down! Mostert deal forbids catching waves https://t.co/c5tiHYI8pg 9 hours ago

World_Newsday

World_Newsday Surf's down! Mostert deal forbids catching waves https://t.co/gtYUR17ZTV https://t.co/0dPhmQUwg4 9 hours ago

4konWheels

Rent My Billboard Surf's down! Mostert deal forbids catching waves https://t.co/XVvBKLtml2 9 hours ago

OREGONDUCKSGO

Go Ducks Go! #GoDucks https://t.co/zs1VSo5U3H Surf's down! Mostert deal forbids catching waves https://t.co/tamP7feyXJ 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.