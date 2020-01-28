Global  

'Will clear Shaheen Bagh within hour...': BJP MP

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh will come to an end within one hour if BJP forms the government in Delhi, claimed BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Tuesday.
News video: Delhi Assembly elections: Shaheen Bagh to determine who wins, loses? | OneIndia News

Delhi Assembly elections: Shaheen Bagh to determine who wins, loses? | OneIndia News 02:07

 As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, Shaheen Bagh has become a political rallying point. As protesters have been on a sit in at Shaheen Bagh for weeks now with no question of clearing up the area, BJP leaders have attacked the participants in the anti- citizenship law demonstrations as...

