Avast antivirus sold users data to Google, Microsoft: Report

Hindu Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The Avast antivirus programme was installed on a person’s computer which collected the data, and Jumpshot repackaged it into various different products which were sold to big companies.
Avast antivirus harvested user data, then sold to Google, Microsoft

The Mac and Windows version of Avast antivirus has been used to harvest user data, an investigation claims, with some sensitive info sold to third parties,...
AppleInsider

Avast free antivirus sends browser history to marketers

When you install an antivirus program -- even a free one -- you have a reasonable assumption that it's going to help keep your data safe. But a joint...
betanews

