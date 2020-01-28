Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Grammys: Internet divided over Priyanka's outfit

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stole the limelight at the Grammys 2020 red carpet. The actress donned a custom Ralph & Russo design with a plunging neckline. The diamond-adorned piece, fringe sleeves and intricate embroidery. Her deep neckline flaunted the pierced belly button and we can't get enough of it. Internet stood divided over her fashion outing and she was on the top trends on social media.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rayofsun28

suniyani🍃🍃🍂🍂 RT @bombaytimes: Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi penned a long note in response to those criticizing #PriyankaChopra 's #GRAMMYs look! htt… 9 minutes ago

rayofsun28

suniyani🍃🍃🍂🍂 RT @etimes: Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi penned a long note in response to those criticizing #PriyankaChopra 's #GRAMMYs look! https:/… 9 minutes ago

etimes

ETimes Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi penned a long note in response to those criticizing #PriyankaChopra 's #GRAMMYs lo… https://t.co/Ti0ZrAAcns 13 minutes ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi penned a long note in response to those criticizing #PriyankaChopra 's #GRAMMYs loo… https://t.co/bJl3OxY3El 14 minutes ago

timesofindia

Times of India #GrammyAwards: #SuchitraKrishnamoorthi defends @priyankachopra's red carpet look via @etimes https://t.co/BvPSutdyTV 25 minutes ago

itsmohsinsheikh

Mohsin Sheikh The Internet Is Divided Over Usher, Sheila E., And FKA Twigs' Grammys Tribute To Prince https://t.co/A6KKulsMIF https://t.co/83Znd1IQM7 21 hours ago

songsMeraki

Music News 🎧 #Music The Internet Is Divided Over Usher, Sheila E., And FKA Twigs’ Grammys Tribute To Prince https://t.co/jCUHZF2VOx 23 hours ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/V0sDMgMbT3 "What a disappointment." View Entire Post › https://t.co/MDe0HHO29F 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.