WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

FOX Sports Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyreAfter Winning the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, Drew McIntyre waste little time choosing to face The Beast on The Grandest Stage of Them All.   
Recent related videos from verified sources

WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance? [Video]WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance?

Royal Rumble, headlined by the annual 30-man and 30-woman over-the-top-rope matches, starts WWE down the road to WrestleMania this Sunday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 06:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WWE Royal Rumble RESULT: Drew McIntyre eliminates Brock Lesnar and goes on to win the 2020 Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre finally realised the potential WWE saw in him some 11 years ago. The Scot won the 2020 Royal Rumble last night and eliminated Universal champion...
talkSPORT

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre https://t.co/m2ttM6yb7i 27 minutes ago

BradWardFight

BRATED R SUPERSTAR WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre https://t.co/ESLZc5kwHI via @wwe 49 minutes ago

rod_viperbanks

Rodney Banks Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar for the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 2 hours ago

RomansOnlyFan

Balor Club 4 No One Drew McIntyre on Twitter: If I win the Rumble I'm challenging Brock Lesnar Raw Annouce team: I wonder what champion… https://t.co/dl1kR0IyWM 4 hours ago

UnoDobson856

Akeem Santana Dobson I put💰(not really, wished I did tho) on @DMcIntyreWWE winning the Royal Rumble. I also said that if he won he'd cha… https://t.co/uMjNKl8SEL 4 hours ago

AlexisKucher

Alexis Kucher @DMcIntyreWWE congratulations drew for your rumbke win you truly deserve it thanks for all you do to entertain us.… https://t.co/4VORGgxhmM 5 hours ago

DeathZeppelin

For The Wrestling 2020 WWE Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is now official for WrestleMania 35. Drew… https://t.co/Mn3Zwj0LGg 5 hours ago

TheTraceC

Tracy C #WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre #WrestleMania #BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle https://t.co/CPrV7hRj46 via @wwe 5 hours ago

