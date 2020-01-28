Global  

Hayward: Didn't give Kobe 'anything free' in finale

ESPN Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Celtics forward Gordon Hayward disputes that he tried to commit a free throw lane violation to ensure that Kobe Bryant would score 60 points in his career finale.
