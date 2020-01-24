KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's good show against New Zealand comes in for praise from coach Vikram Rathour
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have played a crucial role in India's win over New Zealand in the first two T20 Internationals at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday (January 24, 2020) and Sunday (January 26). While Shreyas Iyer was named the man of the match in the first T20I, it was Rahul's turn to grab the prize in the second match and Indian won leading 2-0 in the five-match series.
Team India produced another dominant show on the field as they defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval in Tauranga. With this win the men in blue created a massive record..
Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul slammed brilliant half-centuries as Team India defeated New Zealand by six wickets and took 1-0 lead at Eden Park in Auckland (January 24). Chasing a target of 204 set by the..