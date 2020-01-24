Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's good show against New Zealand comes in for praise from coach Vikram Rathour

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's good show against New Zealand comes in for praise from coach Vikram Rathour

Zee News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have played a crucial role in India's win over New Zealand in the first two T20 Internationals at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday (January 24, 2020) and Sunday (January 26). While Shreyas Iyer was named the man of the match in the first T20I, it was Rahul's turn to grab the prize in the second match and Indian won leading  2-0 in the five-match series.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co complete T20I clean sweep in NZ | Oneindia News [Video]India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co complete T20I clean sweep in NZ | Oneindia News

Team India produced another dominant show on the field as they defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval in Tauranga. With this win the men in blue created a massive record..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:35Published

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News [Video]India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul slammed brilliant half-centuries as Team India defeated New Zealand by six wickets and took 1-0 lead at Eden Park in Auckland (January 24). Chasing a target of 204 set by the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer showing world what they're capable off: Vikram Rathour

India batting coach Vikram Rathour on Tuesday heaped praise on K.L. Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, saying it was great to see the two youngsters coming off age and...
Sify

Rahul, Iyer showing world what they're capable off: Rathour

Hamilton, Jan 28 (IANS) India batting coach Vikram Rathour on Tuesday heaped praise on K.L. Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, saying it was great to see the two youngsters...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.