Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Dia Mirza had an emotional moment while speaking during a climate change discussion at a recent event. The actress participated in the 'climate emergency' session and turned teary stating, “Don't hold back from being an empath. Don't be afraid of shedding your tears. Feel it, feel the full extent of everything. It's good. It gives us strength. It does. And this is not a performance.” The actress was offered a tissue after her break down but she refused to use it.