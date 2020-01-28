Global  

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal got 'sick' after hearing about Kobe Bryant's death

Mid-Day Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
*Los Angeles:* Kobe Bryant's former teammate Shaquille O'Neal said on Monday that he became "sick" after hearing the news of the NBA lagend's sudden demise, adding that he had no words to express what he was going through.

"There's no words to express the pain I'm going through now with this tragic and sad moment of loosing my...
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Remembers Kobe Bryant

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Remembers Kobe Bryant 00:23

 New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft complimented Kobe Bryant and said he was "shocked" by the NBA legend's tragic death.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'NBA 2K20' Players Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant While Gaming [Video]'NBA 2K20' Players Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant While Gaming

The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant didn’t just affect sports fans but gamers as well. "NBA 2K20," a popular basketball game, paid tribute to Bryant with a banner acknowledging his death in the game...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Kobe Bryant Advocated For Mental Health And Sports Participation [Video]Kobe Bryant Advocated For Mental Health And Sports Participation

Kobe Bryant’s legacy not only includes five NBA championship wins, but also one of advocacy and mentorship. According to Business Insider, Bryant did video campaigns, articles and podcasts to help..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NBA postpones Lakers' game after Kobe Bryant's death

Washington DC [USA], Jan 28 (ANI): The National Basketball Association (NBA) has postponed the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled...
Sify Also reported by •Seattle TimesMid-DayNews24DNAMediaiteazcentral.com

Kobe Bryant's Death Linked to Conspiracy Theory as Animated Show Predicted It in 2016

The ComedyCentral animated sitcom, which is titled 'Legends of Chamberlain Heights', apparently predicted the death of the NBA legend in an episode that aired...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •DNACBS Sports

