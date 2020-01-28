NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal got 'sick' after hearing about Kobe Bryant's death
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () *Los Angeles:* Kobe Bryant's former teammate Shaquille O'Neal said on Monday that he became "sick" after hearing the news of the NBA lagend's sudden demise, adding that he had no words to express what he was going through.
"There's no words to express the pain I'm going through now with this tragic and sad moment of loosing my...
The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant didn’t just affect sports fans but gamers as well. "NBA 2K20," a popular basketball game, paid tribute to Bryant with a banner acknowledging his death in the game...
The ComedyCentral animated sitcom, which is titled 'Legends of Chamberlain Heights', apparently predicted the death of the NBA legend in an episode that aired... AceShowbiz Also reported by •DNA •CBS Sports
