Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Championship prediction that West Brom and Leeds United fans will want to see

Sutton Coldfield Observer Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The Championship prediction that West Brom and Leeds United fans will want to seeIt's been a close race so far between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United - here's how the boffins have predicted it.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bilic: Leeds are great but beatable [Video]Bilic: Leeds are great but beatable

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic assesses Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds ahead of their Championship meeting, live on Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Mix from 5pm on New Year's Day.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Leeds United and Fulham bizarrely linked with West Brom midfielder

Leeds United and Fulham bizarrely linked with West Brom midfielderWest Brom transfer news | Leeds United and Fulham are among four clubs in the Championship who have been credited with an interest in Albion midfielder Rekeem...
Tamworth Herald

"Everyone is incompetent", "Big moment" - Lots of Leeds fans discuss recent Championship events

Both Leeds and West Brom have faltered in the league recently and fans have discussed the plight of both clubs as well as those who could overtake them
Football FanCast

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.