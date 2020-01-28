Global  

Man United still interested in 26-year-old Juventus midfielder – report

The Sport Review Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Manchester United are still eyeing a potential swoop to sign Juventus midfielder Emre Can, according to a report in England. The Daily Express is reporting that the Germany international is still on Manchester United’s radar as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to improve his Red Devils squad. The same article states that the Manchester United manager […]

The post Man United still interested in 26-year-old Juventus midfielder – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
