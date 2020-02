Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed the LaLiga champions are considering a move for Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno. Rodrigo has emerged as a target for Barca, who are in the market for attacking reinforcements after Luis Suarez’s season-ending injury. Spain international Rodrigo, who netted 15 times across all competitions last term, has scored four goals […] The post Bartomeu confirms Barca considering Valencia´s Rodrigo appeared first on Soccer News.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Barcelona negotiations for Rodrigo ´open´ – Valencia boss Celades Valencia coach Albert Celades has conceded negotiations for the transfer of Rodrigo Moreno to Barcelona are “open”. Rodrigo returned from injury on Saturday...

SoccerNews.com 1 week ago



Rumour Has It: Barcelona give up on Rodrigo, Fernandes to Man Utd finally done Barcelona have seemingly given up on their pursuit of Rodrigo, while Manchester United are finally getting their man. LaLiga giants Barca are eyeing a forward...

SoccerNews.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this Sportstar Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed the club is considering a move for Valencia forward Rodrigo… https://t.co/uyNcy6DGxh 1 week ago